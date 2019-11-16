Letters

Kartarpur channel

It is prejudicial and naive to link the Kartarpur corridor to terror and Khalistan (Parley, “Will the Kartarpur Corridor survive India-Pakistan hostilities?” Nov. 15). The corridor is about Guru Nanak and his fearlessness and opposition to tyranny and, at the very least, ameliorates the agony of Sikhs who suffered the most from Partition. To decry the corridor as a terror channel, as the speakers have done, is unwarranted.

Gurpartap Singh,

Chandigarh

