Karnataka bypoll win

At a time when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is losing its political footprint in some States, the most recent case being that of Maharashtra, it has got a major boost with the thumping victory in the Karnataka byelection. The result will not only make sure that B.S. Yediyurappa stays in power, it will also encourage the party’s cadre to campaign for the Jharkhand election with greater vigour.

C.K. Ramani Subramaniam,

Mumbai

Mr. Yediyurappa has won the numbers game as his party pocketed 12 seats in the Assembly byelections. It is an irony that those who contested against the BJP last year made a comeback on its symbol. Perhaps, a combination of factors like the individual popularity of the respective candidates and the prospect of having a Minister from their constituency motivated the voters. How long-lived or short-lived the stability of the Ministry will be is a moot question .Though the government has promised to accommodate all the victorious MLAs in the Cabinet, whether they will be satisfied with the portfolios allotted remains to be seen. Though things seem to be calm under the surface in the BJP, sooner or later the disgruntled senior leaders are bound to come out in the open. It will not take much time for the turncoats to do a double-somersault should such a situation arise. In the entire issue, political propriety and morality are the prime casualties.

S.V. Venkatakrishnan,

Bengaluru