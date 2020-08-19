There is a palpable excitement, bordering on frenzy, in India on the nomination of Kamala Harris as the running mate of Joe Biden in the November U.S. elections. Her South Indian ancestory gives us all a sense of pride but how far is it a tool of convenience in fostering India-U.S. relations is a question to which an answer should wait for another day.

Multiple issues are involved in the political churn of any country and America, by virtue of being the conscience-keeper of the entire world, needs to balance numerous factors — the positives and the negatives of an earlier administration, the ugly rise of racial issues, keeping immigration matters under check, lifting the economy by its bootstraps, providing a sturdy defence against a predatory virus, demonstrating the economic and military power to quell aggressive intentions of other countries, and showing diplomatic skill in aligning with supporting nations.

Kamala Harris is no doubt eminently qualified to handle all these issues in the background of her very successful stint as a Senator and Attorney General of California. She would do best for her country, as any of us in a similar position would, but she will always pay homage to her ancestry that brought her to this position. We should, therefore, not judge her by her off-the-cuff remarks on India and give her due as a woman of substance.

R.K. Chakravarti,

Chennai