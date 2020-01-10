JNU V-C should resign

After remaining absent for long when a set of his students were attacked by masked hooligans with allegiance to right-wing elements, it is uncharitable that Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Vice Chancellor M. Jagadesh Kumar advised the affected students to bury the past. Looking at the manner in which the events took place — goons were allowed free entry into the campus; the security guards and the police acted as mute spectators to the gruesome attacks; and electricity was cut off for some time — we can deduce that the administration must have had some knowledge of what was in store. Mr. Kumar should submit his resignation immediately, in deference to the wishes of the students and teachers.

Tharcius S. Fernando,

Chennai