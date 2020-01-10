Letters

JNU V-C should resign

more-in

After remaining absent for long when a set of his students were attacked by masked hooligans with allegiance to right-wing elements, it is uncharitable that Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Vice Chancellor M. Jagadesh Kumar advised the affected students to bury the past. Looking at the manner in which the events took place — goons were allowed free entry into the campus; the security guards and the police acted as mute spectators to the gruesome attacks; and electricity was cut off for some time — we can deduce that the administration must have had some knowledge of what was in store. Mr. Kumar should submit his resignation immediately, in deference to the wishes of the students and teachers.

Tharcius S. Fernando,

Chennai

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Letters
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 10, 2020 1:53:09 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/opinion/letters/jnu-v-c-should-resign/article30527802.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY