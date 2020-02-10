J&K leaders’ detention

The decision of the Central government to detain two former Chief Ministers of Jammu and Kashmir, Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah under the draconian Public Safety Act (PSA) is clearly a retrograde step that will only aggravate the already volatile situation in the Valley that is already reeling under a clampdown imposed in the wake of the dilution of Article 370 (Editorial, “Extended folly,” Feb. 8). The move clearly signals that the government has no intention of bringing even a shred of normalcy to the Valley. The detention of popular leaders, which is now into its seventh month, and the uncertainty about their future does not augur well for the erstwhile State’s future.

C.V. Aravind,

Bengaluru

The detention of former Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Chief Ministers and other leaders under Public Safety Act is against all tenets of democratic principles. Though the changes made by the government to Article 370 are under the Supreme Court’s consideration, the slow speed and the scarce interest shown by the court towards the issue is discouraging. It has also not commented on the prolonged detention of the leaders indefinitely without framing any charges. In the meantime, the government is organising a second visit by foreign diplomats to Jammu and Kashmir (“Govt. set to host another visit by foreign diplomats to J&K,” Feb. 8). One is at a loss to understand what purpose will be be served by such visits with regard to real situation in the Valley, when the visitors are to meet only the designated officers and politicians in J&K chosen by the government. It is amusing that the visitors would be denied visits to the detained politicians on the ground that they have been charged under the PSA.

D. Sethuraman,

Chennai