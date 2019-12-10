Jammu also suffers

The article “In a land without Internet” (Ground Zero, Dec. 7) highlighted problems faced by Kashmiris, but there was no mention of the problems faced by the people of Jammu. They too are suffering but they do not protest and they have faith in the Constitution. They too have faced hardships but have still support the government because they hope for a better future under the new scheme. But the media is busy covering only Kashmir, which it has been doing for the past seven decades. Dogras were and are discriminated against not only by the State and the Central governments but by the rest of common Indians too. Ladakh is lucky that it got separated and got its own identity. Hoping for a better future of Jammu and Kashmir (not only Kashmir).
Vidushi,
Jammu
