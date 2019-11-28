The writer harps upon certain apparent irregularities in the conduct of the procedural affairs of the Jallianwala Bagh Trust but does not say anything about the way in which the memorial was being managed. Instead of finding loopholes in secretarial practices of the Trust, the writer should have clarified the plans which he, and the Ministry of Culture, have to improve the facilities available to tourists. He should have also explained how the national memorial will be improved further to nurture national pride to signify our glorious history and the saga of freedom struggle, in which his own party has had no role to play (“Putting back the ‘national’ in the Jallianwala Bagh trust”, Nov. 27).

Thayyil Sethumadhavan,

Bengaluru

First, the writer’s primary identification of the Jallianwala Bagh as a ‘pilgrimage’ site is problematic. A rational citizen who believes in civic nationalism should visualise Jallianwala Bagh as a ‘memorial’ site similar to other sites associated with freedom struggle. While considering it a memorial site opens up the possibility of critical engagement with our shared past, the idea of pilgrimage site reduces the site to an artefact of ritualised national worship. Once we establish this, we find that the amendment Bill initiated by the Centre is perhaps part of its larger plan of making Indian politics free of the Congress party.

Whose memory is the government trying to erase by removing the Congress president from the trust? The writer conveniently forgets that the Indian National Congress does have claims over the freedom movement, though the same cannot be said of the BJP or Jana Sangh.

Christy Alex Perayil,

Kozhikode, Kerala