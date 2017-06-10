It’s Mayhem

It seems that the snap election Theresa May called to increase her support for negotiating Brexit has backfired. This reminds one of the prodigious confidence with which former British Prime Minister David Cameron conducted the Brexit referendum. The recent terror attacks, along with the effective election campaign of the Labour Party has apparently undermined her popularity. Now, with a hung government, negotiating Brexit will be really difficult. I am sure that there will also be a even more stringent position on immigration.

Paul Jom,

Palakkad