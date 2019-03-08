It’s apathy

It is painful that Indian cities are most polluted (Editorial, “Breathing clean”, March 8), despite the government’s aggressive initiatives. What is surprising is that high-profile Varanasi finds a place. It is a pity that neither the public nor governments are bothered about a clean environment but only interested in populism.
Kshirasagara Balaji Rao,
Hyderabad
Buying water is now common. But are we staring at a situation where buying clean air may soon be the norm? All of us need to work quickly before the next generation laments the legacy of an unliveable environment.
A.G. Rajmohan,
Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh
