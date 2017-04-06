As the tenth IPL season begins, only one thought crosses my mind: how long has one to endure this extravaganza (Editorial – “The IPL at 10”, April 5)? It is high time that this form of cricket, and the ugly face of Indian cricket, faded out.

It is distressing to read about discussions on how many crores are spent on each cricketer, a jarring issue in a country where farmers are facing agrarian distress and governments are looking the other way instead of in alleviating their plight.

Apart from being the fountainhead of financial irregularities such as undeserving auction prices for cricketers, encouraging betting and mindless advertising, the IPL has only inflicted great damage by corrupting the very values of cricket as a game, which have taken years and years to evolve. One hopes that there is a miracle to end this menace and the BCCI juggernaut kept in check.

Y.V.N Sarma,

Visakhapatnam