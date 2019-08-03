IOC’s threat

The Indian Olympic Association’s threat to boycott the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games, to protest against the exclusion of shooting events, is a blunder and should be reconsidered. Such a decision will ruin the career of many budding/young sports personalities. Petty ideological differences, which led to some countries boycotting the 1980 Moscow Olympics and 1984 Los Angeles Olympics, had a negative impact on the career of many sporting legends. India’s decision not to send its Cricket teams to the 2010 and 2014 Asian Games also affected its medals tally. Being the biggest Commonwealth country, India should pressure the federation to change its decision rather than make the hasty move of withdrawal.

Vasisht M.C.,

Kozhikode