Letters

IOC’s threat

more-in

The Indian Olympic Association’s threat to boycott the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games, to protest against the exclusion of shooting events, is a blunder and should be reconsidered. Such a decision will ruin the career of many budding/young sports personalities. Petty ideological differences, which led to some countries boycotting the 1980 Moscow Olympics and 1984 Los Angeles Olympics, had a negative impact on the career of many sporting legends. India’s decision not to send its Cricket teams to the 2010 and 2014 Asian Games also affected its medals tally. Being the biggest Commonwealth country, India should pressure the federation to change its decision rather than make the hasty move of withdrawal.

Vasisht M.C.,

Kozhikode

 

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Letters
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 3, 2019 2:32:16 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/opinion/letters/iocs-threat/article28802622.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY