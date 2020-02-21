Investors’ meet amidst ‘normalcy’

A stage has come where the government cannot go on giving a false picture of ‘normalcy’ in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K). In response to the plan for a Global Investors Summit in the Union Territory, some members of a parliamentary panel have raised some pertinent questions. It is a known fact that J&K is under severe restrictions, including a communications blockade and a lack of Internet services. Even the byelections for panchayats were deferred on security reasons, which means the situation is not normal. Already, two senior U.S. legislators, and even the UN Secretary-General, have expressed concerns over the situation. In the face of such adverse comments, the government should not remain stubborn on presenting a picture of ‘normalcy’ and should strive to restore peace for implementing development programmes in the Valley by wooing investors.
D. Sethuraman,
Chennai
