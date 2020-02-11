Investor incentives

Letters

The happenings in the country make me doubt if it is a democratic country and a welfare state. The voice of the people and the Opposition remain stifled in Kashmir.

And, ironically, instead of winning the confidence and goodwill of the people, the government is striving to assure businessmen of freedoms. Opening Kashmir to investors will no doubt usher in job and industrial opportunities. But there will also be a mad rush to exploit the natural wealth of Kashmir. It is doubtful if the pristine beauty of the area would survive such an onslaught (Page 1, “J&K administration offers investors ‘uninterrupted’ Internet, WiFi access”, February 10).

T. Anand Raj,

Chennai

 

 

 

 

