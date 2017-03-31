India, China and NSG

India’s efforts to be part of the Nuclear Suppliers Group will continue to be scuttled by China, at least for now (“The dragon at the NSG high table”, March 30). Given that China’s One Belt, One Road project runs through Pakistan, the latter is China’s valuable ally. The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will be an alternative route for critical oil supply from West Asia, bypassing the Malacca Straits choke point. The CPEC is meant to safeguard China’s economic interests. China finds a militarily strong Pakistan to its advantage as it forces India to guard two borders, and Pakistan’s location allows it to access the Indian Ocean through Gwadar, a port that China has largely financed. It will also be a shorter route for moving its exports to the Gulf and to Africa. China may be willing to back India’s entry to the NSG if there is a clear route for Pakistan to join too.

H.N. Ramakrishna,

Virginia, U.S.