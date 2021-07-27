India and the Taliban

Whether it is moral or not, justifiable or not, ethical or not, India should engage with the Taliban. If the Taliban are neglected, Pakistan will join hands with them and the combination will be very deadly for India. It should not be forgotten that not so long ago, the Afghan President accused Pakistan of letting in thousands of the Taliban from the Pakistan border. India’s position is still worse. The Americans just want to end the endless war. They want to escape, leaving the entire region in turmoil. It would be just a matter of months before the Taliban overrun Kabul. The situation is deteriorating with each passing day. My heart also goes out to the youngsters in Afghanistan born after the invasion. They have so far enjoyed education and freedom. It will all be crushed under the Taliban. Though India should never engage with such entities, it has no other choice.

T. Anand Raj,

Chennai