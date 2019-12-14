Letters

Inclusion, exclusion

The passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB), 2019, marks a turning point in the country’s history, sending out a clear message that the country is only for the majority community.

People in the country need to express their views very strongly and ensure that the secular core of the Constitution and the Republic, founded on the equal protection of and equality for all before the law within India’s territory, survives the damage being caused.

Ansari Tarique,

Bengaluru

