In the IPL 2021 final

12 October 2021 01:11 IST

The legend of Mahendra Singh Dhoni endures. MSD is not in his prime but the war horse that he is, he demonstrated that the ultimate test of leadership is to lead from the front. His decision to take the risk paid off handsomely. It holds a lesson to life to prove that cricket is an imitation of life and is all about a belief in one’s own strength.

H.R. Bapu Satyanarayana

Mysuru