16 September 2020

The government’s written reply in Parliament, to a question about the numbers of migrant labourers dying on the way during the lockdown — that no such data was available — betrays utter callousness and insensitivity to one of the greatest tragedies in India since Partition. It was accentuated by a sudden announcement of a total lockdown during the pandemic, with no contingent planning and preparations put in place to meet the inevitable fallout of such an abrupt move and affecting the most vulnerable sections. On the same ground, no compensation to their families could be paid. It may be recalled how the Solicitor General misled the Supreme Court of India, that as he was speaking, “there was no migrant walking on the road”. This was contrary to the facts as some TV channels were covering, live, migrant labourers trudging long distances — many of them hungry, dehydrated and walking barefoot under the blazing sun. Replies to other questions too were evasive taking undue advantage of the fact that as unstarred questions, members are not entitled to seek oral replies to their questions on the floor of the House. Will the government reconsider restoring Question Hour, at least on alternate days?

S.K. Choudhury,

Bengaluru

The Union Minister of Labour and Employment reply in the Lok Lok Sabha that there is no data on migrant workers who lost their lives and jobs during lockdown is not only a shameful response and also an evasive one; how irresponsible can the government get. The government’s claim that it is spending crores of rupees to mitigate the sufferings of migrants does not sell if it says it does not have any data. If so, where is the money going?

V. Padmanabhan,

Bengaluru