Impeachment process

The real objective of the Democrats in launching impeachment proceedings against U.S. President Donald Trump was to bring the fact of his abuse of power to the notice of the American public (Editorial, “Trump moves on,” Feb. 8). But, it seems they have failed in their endeavour, as evidenced by the findings of the pollsters that Mr. Trump’s approval rating has actually gone up by a few points. This only shows that the American society is deeply divided along the party lines and is willing to ignore even grave indiscretions by its leaders. Any Democratic candidate will now face an uphill task in the upcoming presidential election in November. They need to reinvent themselves and mount a campaign, including on social media, that captures the imagination of the voters on important issues such as Medicare, social security, climate change, immigration, etc. to have a fighting chance against Mr. Trump.

Kosaraju Chandramouli,

Hyderabad