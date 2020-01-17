ICC awards

There was plenty to cheer for Indian cricket buffs at the ICC Annual Awards in Dubai on Wednesday. Swashbuckling opener Rohit Sharma bagged the award for the ICC 2019 ODI Cricketer of the Year for striking a purple patch at the World Cup which saw him amass 648 runs in nine games, including a record five hundreds and a half-century. Indian skipper Virat Kohli was named captain of both the ICC’s Test and ODI teams of the year, besides, winning the ‘Spirit of Cricket’ award. The new kid on the block, Deepak Chahar won the T20 performance of the year award. Way to go!
N.J. Ravi Chander,
Bengaluru
