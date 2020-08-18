I-Day speech

18 August 2020 00:45 IST

I am not very sure whether the observations on the country’s leader having mellowed are accurate (Editorial page, “Adversity has mellowed the leader”, August 17).

He is intelligent enough that he keeps his larger-than-life image intact with the help of the media and big industrialists. He may sound mellow perhaps because he has run out of enemies and with COVID-19 playing spoilsport, hunger is a more powerful adversary. He still has the advantage of a large base of supporters, and with pet projects still in the pipeline, it would be premature to draw any conclusiuons.

Ravi Charles,

Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu

The Prime Minister focused on the issues uppermost on his mind, and I perceived a sense of pride and achievement in his words. There is no reason for him to feel apologetic about the lockdowns or the pandemic spread in spite of that.

P. Mangalachandran,

West Ponniam, Kannur, Kerala