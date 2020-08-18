I-Day speech

I am not very sure whether the observations on the country’s leader having mellowed are accurate (Editorial page, “Adversity has mellowed the leader”, August 17).
He is intelligent enough that he keeps his larger-than-life image intact with the help of the media and big industrialists. He may sound mellow perhaps because he has run out of enemies and with COVID-19 playing spoilsport, hunger is a more powerful adversary. He still has the advantage of a large base of supporters, and with pet projects still in the pipeline, it would be premature to draw any conclusiuons.
Ravi Charles,
Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu
The Prime Minister focused on the issues uppermost on his mind, and I perceived a sense of pride and achievement in his words. There is no reason for him to feel apologetic about the lockdowns or the pandemic spread in spite of that.
P. Mangalachandran,
West Ponniam, Kannur, Kerala
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath