India is a study in contrasts — it attempts to address rising aspirations by bringing women on a par with men in terms of participation in society, the economy and political spheres. At the other end, there has hardly been any progress in making India a safe place for women. Incidents of rape and harassment are being reported every other day, bringing shame to the nation. What is worrying is growing apathy. Small steps need to be made standard across India — active policing at public places is one. There also needs to be a better police response time. Behavioural change and gender sensitisation programmes should be conducted in schools.

Rohan Dixit,

New Delhi

The monstrous incident of the rape and murder of a young woman in Hyderabad has undoubtedly shocked the nation. Special fast track courts are essential to render speedy justice to survivors and their families. That the wheels of justice usually move slowly is obvious from the fact that those involved in the Nirbhaya case are yet to undergo extreme punishment. Measures to help women such as imparting physical self-defence training, in all schools and colleges, need to be up immediately taken. Another idea would also be looking at arming women with mild chemical sprays which could help give them time to seek police help after immobilising their attackers.

A. Mohan,

Chennai