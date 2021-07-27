House proceedings

It is unlikely that parliamentary proceedings will be smooth in the monsoon session especially in the background of a whole range of sensitive issues — from snooping using Pegasus to the ongoing stir of farmers. There is nothing novel or new for the proceedings of both Houses of the Parliament to be stalled, but if this becomes a ‘permanent’ feature, it only makes a mockery of democracy. It becomes distressing when documents are snatched from Ministers and torn and there is high decibel shouting.

Why are errant MPs not punished?

The Minister for Parliamentary Affairs needs to act and set an example in dealing with such aberrations.

Mani Nataraajan,

Chennai