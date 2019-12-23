Hitting the streets

Letters

The CAA has shocked the entire country. Consequently, students and educated people from different backgrounds and platforms are coming to the streets staging protests and raising slogans against this discriminatory and unconstitutional law. On the other hand, the government seems too stubborn to accept the public demand to withdraw or amend the act. Further, steps like shutting down the Internet and using excessive force on protesters are adding fuel to the fire (“Toll touches 16 in U.P. as protests continue,” Dec. 22).

Mushahid Raza,

Sitamarhi, Bihar

