Hindutva agenda

The blatant and brazen attack on dissent by the Narendra Modi-Amit Shah duo and their bankruptcy on measures of real development has been quite effectively compared to the three-card game by the writer (Op-Ed page, “Running out of tricks,” Jan. 15). It is not incredible that the BJP government is resorting to measures that reek of Hindutva and the present CAA/NRC/NPR exercise is part of its bigotry in pursuing this particular agenda. The spontaneous protests by students across the country, which have been branded as an act of treason by the BJP, have become a headache for the party and the JNU entanglement which has received worldwide attention has had no effect on the duo, who continue to propagate their mission of divisive politics unabashedly. The BJP should do more than lambasting those voices of dissent, from the safety of podiums to its arduous supporters, as people have started to realise, though belatedly, that this is a government which had failed the people on its promises and has no leaders and Ministers who really think of development

G.B. Sivanandam,

Coimbatore