Hate speeches

What leaders say is reflective of what they are and what their parties represent. The vituperative, vitriolic and virulent comments of some of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have transgressed the bounds of basic decencies of a civilised society. Clearly, the verbal shockers by these self-styled patriots are symptomatic of the degeneration of the political discourse. Union Minister Anurag Thakur at an election rally in Delhi egged on the crowd to respond with goli maaro (shoot them down). Meanwhile, BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma addressed the Delhi people, likening the Shaheen Bagh protesters to criminals who will “enter your houses, rape your sisters and daughters and kill them”. He also characterised Arvind Kejriwal as a “naxal” and a “terrorist”. Earlier the BJP’s Kapil Mishra had likened Delhi Assembly election to an India-Pakistan cricket match. It is significant that these leaders did not even get a rap on the knuckles from the BJP’s top brass. It is time the common people consider boycotting these hate-mongers.

G. David Milton,

Maruthancode, Tamil Nadu