Hate at home

Indians are facing hate crimes in the United States, Australia and also New Zealand and there is pressure on the government to ensure the safety of Indians abroad. Considering this, the gruesome attacks on Nigerian students in Greater Noida is a time for Indians to turn the mirror inwards (“Five arrested for attack on Nigerians”, March 29).

India’s racism is an open secret, but, nevertheless, it is shocking to find it in the very heart of India. All this do not paint a very bright picture of a young and modern nation. India is a preferred education destination for many African countries since they find the standards good and fees more affordable than in the West. A racist attack must not be simply termed as just another incident of rage. A responsive police and legal apparatus are crucial for securing the rights of the visitors from Africa.

It is heartening that Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj took cognisance of the tweets by the distressed African students and raised the issue with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. But is he listening?

K.S. Jayatheertha,

Bengaluru