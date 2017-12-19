Handling Ockhi

The writer (“Whither disaster management after Ockhi?” December 15), says that the warning about Ockhi was delayed. He adds that fishermen go to sea for a stretch of 10 days or more. The lead time that can be given in a warning depends on where the cyclone forms. If over a long distance, a lead time of a few days is available. If close to the coast, as in the case of Ockhi, the lead time is, necessarily, very short. So warnings except for the indication of strong winds could not have been given well in advance.

There is no way reliable warnings can be given 10 days in advance for a cyclone. If that is attempted it will only result in crying wolf too often and a consequent loss of credibility. Hence the solution is for fishing vessels to be equipped with communication devices (satellite telephones) on which the latest warnings can be received by fishermen who are already at sea. More than disaster management after a storm, what is important is preparedness before the storm and action during the event. More emphasis on these by the authorities is necessary.

S. Raghavan,

Chennai

It is always easy to find fault with the authorities when a natural calamity strikes. It is all the greater when a cyclone renders the sea rough, making it very difficult for those who have ventured deep on local boats. Nature’s fury can neither be expected nor gauged. Alerting those who had gone in beyond reachable limits is almost impossible. It is equally doubtful whether on receipt of a warning, it is easy to return to shore quickly. Ships and helicopters, which too are vulnerable in extreme conditions, cannot comb a vast extent of sea. The cyclone that battered America recently and the unyielding and raging fire in California could not be handled to perfection even in a country like the U.S. despite highly advanced mechanisms at its disposal. It is one thing to question disaster management and quite another thing to appreciate hard facts.

V. Lakshmanan,

Tirupur, Tamil Nadu

The article exposes the inaction on the part of the authorities and governments. Both governments, Central and State, failed miserably in issuing prior warning to fishermen which could have saved many a life. They failed to utilise modern technology. The action of giving solatium is an eyewash.

Tilak Subramanian V.,

Bailakere, Udupi, Karnataka

It is disconcertingly evident that our disaster management action plan was woefully inadequate and ill-equipped to deal with the cyclone, and the situation was as dismal in Kerala as it was in Tamil Nadu. Even now there are versions of the number of persons dead/missing. Unlike in other States, Kerala’s disaster management authority appears to be filled with bureaucrats instead of subject experts. When will wisdom dawn?

Ayyasseri Raveendranath,

Aranmula, Kerala

The loss of lives at sea and the devastation of property and vegetation in Kanyakumari district especially are beyond imagination. Having a separate ministry for fisheries at the Centre is a welcome political suggestion. Fishermen should have access to the latest technology and instructions should be issued to the Navy and the Coast Guard to act swiftly when fisherfolk are in distress.

S. Meenakshi Sundaram,

Pavoorchatram, Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu