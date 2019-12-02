Gotabaya in India

The statement of the newly elected Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa that he would be frank while communicating with New Delhi is welcome (Front page, “Will be frank with Delhi to avoid misunderstandings, says Gotabaya,” Dec. 1). It is significant to note that despite the Mahinda Rajapaksa administration’s proximity to China, the new President preferred to make India his first port of call, that too immediately after taking over his new assignment. Mr. Gotabaya is certain to bring to bear his rich fund of experience in India-Sri Lanka matters and this would enable him to iron out the differences between the two nations, if any. While China has a definite edge over India when it comes to matters like trade and commerce, Mr. Gotabaya’s invitation to our country to invest in his nation should be taken in the right spirit and India should encourage the business community to invest in projects in Sri Lanka. At a diplomatic level too, New Delhi can take the initiative and facilitate visits by Sri Lankan Ministers, especially those in charge of commerce and industry.

C.V. Aravind,

Chennai