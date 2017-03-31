Give them a break

Cab drivers work long hours and this can be dangerous for them and the passengers. First, there must be a cap on their work hours. This would also enable them to look for other jobs in case they want to make more money (“Give them a brake”, March 30). They must be properly trained, they must undergo first aid training not only for their benefit but also for the benefit of passengers, and they must not flout traffic rules. Customers on their part should make sure that they don’t ask drivers to skip traffic lights, stop in the middle of the road, and encourage them to go fast. A few small steps could go a long way.

Aparna Sareen,

Chennai

Panneerselvam vacates

It is surprising that former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Pannerselvam continues to occupy the official bungalow allotted to him in the capacity of Chief Minister even though it’s been two months since he resigned from that position (“OPS to vacate government bungalow”, March 30). He was even served notices to vacate the bungalow! Former U.K. Prime Minister David Cameron had to move out of 10 Downing Street in about 48 hours after the Brexit vote. Our leaders could take a leaf from the U.K.’s book.

V. Subramanian,

Chennai