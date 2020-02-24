Letters

Giriraj’s comments

 

Union Minister Giriraj Singh’s latest controversial statement indicates that the CAA intends to disenfranchise Muslims in due course. The BJP high command’s directive asking him to desist making such statements is just an eyewash and cannot be taken seriously. The most perplexing thing is that BJP allies like the Janata Dal (United) and the Lok Jan Shakti party, while expressing their concern, have not distanced themselves from the saffron party. If allied parties have disagreements with the ruling party, their fighting elections as allies is meaningless. They should spell their stand clearly, as demanded by Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular).

D. Sethuraman,

Chennai

 

