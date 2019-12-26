Letters

Getting back

There is no doubt that more numbers of Tamils would enable them to gain more bargaining power with the Sri Lankan Government (OpEd page, ‘Explainer’, “Return to the homeland”, December 25). But over and above safety and security, there are two important aspects which need to be addressed. First, the refugees on return should be able to have a decent livelihood to meet their ends. Many have lost properties and there are less job opportunities. The Indian Government should take up these issues with Sri Lanka so that repatriation is smooth. Second, political leaders in Tamil Nadu should desist from making provocative statements just to whip up Tamil sentiments for political gains.

Much water has flown down the Ganga since the call for Eelam, a separate statehood for Tamils. With all the bloodbath, loss of lives and property, it would be preposterous on the part of Tamil Nadu politicians to continue to indulge in rhetoric about a separate state for Tamils and protest whenever leaders from the island nation come to India. The endeavour should be to create a conducive atmosphere for Tamils to live in peace with the locals.

V. Subramanian,

Chennai

