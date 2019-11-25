Game of thrones

The pre-dawn attack on democracy, on Saturday, by the BJP, had all the trappings of a cloak and dagger operation (Page 1, “Fadnavis sworn in as CM after Ajit Pawar ditches uncle”, November 24). The premature imposition of President’s rule in the State and its unusual revocation point to a plan that suited the BJP’s brazen gameplan of forming a government by hook or by crook. The Governor’s actions are baffling. It would not be far-fetched to say that the BJP has used the carrot and stick policy to make Ajit Pawar fall in line. Thus has a government been born casting all political decorum and constitutional norms to the wind.

Abdul Assis P.A.,

Thrissur, Kerala

Horse trading, which is illegal and unconstitutional, has, for the BJP, become a common and routine way of capturing power. That the party which is ruling the country is denying political space to the Opposition is undemocratic. Lightning actions such as revocation of President’s rule by the Prime Minister using his special powers; the State Governor allowing the BJP to form the government allying with a breakaway group of the NCP without a counting of heads nor ascertaining the availability of 145 members required for governance in the State, and having an unduly long period to prove a political majority in the Assembly point to a hasty circumventing of the rules and regulations. The Maharashtra episode poses two constitutional issues that need to be resolved immediately. First, the defection of legislators by any number from one party to another and based on their whims and fancies should be banned forthwith. Those who defy this shall be deemed to forfeit their legislative membership automatically. Second, only party candidates should be allowed to contest.

Manoharan Muthuswamy,

Nabadwip, Nadia, West Bengal

The manner of government formation in Maharashtra has certainly undermined the standing of the office of the President and the Governor. There is a lot of difference in what top constitutional leaders say at fora and actions on the ground, which they are seen to be encouraging. The ruling party has made the mockery of the people of the country, the Constitution and democracy. The Governor’s hasty actions are an example of working at the behest of political masters.The developments are another darkest chapter in the constitutional history of India.

S.K. Khosla,

Chandigarh

The fast-paced frenzy to form a government in Maharashtra is a mockery. The people’s mandate has been reduced to a caricature. If people’s representatives do not conduct themselves in an ethical manner and are an example of values and principles, how can a country boast to be a democratic entity? It would have been heartening had the BJP decided to sit in the Opposition.

But it has proved to be absolutely no different from the others.

S. Arjun Prasanna,

Bengaluru