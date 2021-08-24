Future Olympians

The Tokyo Olympics witnessed India’s best-ever performance, with a historic gold and a tally of seven medals. Though India’s funding for sports has grown, we still have a long way to go to achieve enough capital. In a country where the arena of sports is dominated by cricket, dabbling in other sports can be challenging, especially without adequate financial capital and governmental support. Felicitating champions after their Olympic quest is inefficacious. It is imperative that we recognise and create a space to explore our immense potential in the Olympics. If these measures are undertaken, our athletes can undoubtedly achieve greater heights.

Jane Caryn Thomas,

Bengaluru