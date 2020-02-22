Future epidemics

With increasing environmental disruptions, the possibility of another health epidemic cannot be ruled out. And India, owing to its high population density, coupled with starkly non-uniform healthcare infrastructure distribution among States, definitely needs to be prepared (“Gearing up to face the next big viral outbreak,” Feb. 21). Any future epidemic will have three consequences — one, loss of human capital; two, negative impact on economy; and three, embarrassment before the international community. Kerala managed the 2018 Nipah outbreak efficiently; but other densely populated States like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar may struggle if confronted with such a situation. A nationwide plan is needed.

Prikta Srivastava,

Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh