Funding for MGNREGS

The Food and Agriculture Organization says that 70% of India’s rural households still depend primarily on agriculture for their livelihood and 82% of the farmers are small and marginal. Given the uncertainties associated with agriculture, it is imperative to put money in the hands of the small farmers and the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) can be helpful to realise this objective. That being the case, a 13% cut in funding for the scheme compared to the revised estimates is inexplicable. The government should have demonstrated an intent to revive the rural economy by not cutting down allocation. (Social sector, “Allocation for MGNREGS slashed by ₹9,500 crore,” Feb. 02).

A. Venkatasubramanian,

Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu