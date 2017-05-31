There is global consensus on the need to address the issue of food security, especially in the developing economies that are striving hard to improve their socioeconomic parameters and ensuring better welfare of their citizens. It’s the critical responsibility of the state to provide its citizens with a sufficient quantity of food, and of globally acceptable standards. India, with its burgeoning population, faces the problem of meeting ever-rising consumption needs of its people. At the same time, it has to ensure that there is no overexploitation of limited resources. This balance between nurture and nature is in the backdrop of growing pressure on available food resources. A way out is to shift to sustainable production methods, effect behavioural changes among people and make people realise the need to revisit the relationship between man and the environment. The integration of technological and innovative advancements in this area can help curb the serious issue of food wastage. The problem of food security is a burning one and entails an existential crisis for millions (Editorial page, “Thought for food”, May 31).

Atin Sharma,

Jammu

India achieved self-sufficiency in food production thanks to the Green Revolution. But despite this, it has the one of the largest percentages of malnourishment and growth stunting. Surplus foodgrain rotting in godowns across India while the underprivileged are deprived of sufficient food intake are two sides of the story. The matter is even worse in the case of fruits and vegetables. The problem lies in the lack of forward linkages. It is strange that this issue hasn’t caught the attention of our mainstream political parties and the media. It’s quite ironic that the recent government order regulating the sale of meat on the grounds of animal welfare will end up depriving the poor of their “only source of protein”. It appears to be a blatant attempt at culturally homogenising India. Politicians must stop cherry-picking issues with political potential and instead show more interest in the general welfare of the country.

Arjun K.V.,

Hertfordshire, U.K.