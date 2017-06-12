Food safety

The “plastic rice” scare appears to spreading across India, fuelled by social media. Reports of it having some kind of a harmful substance is only adding to the panic. The common man has no way of knowing how to differentiate between a genuine product from a harmful one. The Ministries of Health and Family Welfare and Food and Public Distribution need to assuage our fears as the health of people is very important, and there has to be stringent punishment for food adulterers.

Srinivasan B.,

Chennai