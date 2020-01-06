When the Constitution of India clearly says that every citizen has the right to earn his livelihood in any part of the country, the demand of members of the Tamil Desiya Katchi (TDK), asking non-Tamils to leave the State, is absolutely unjustified (“Tamil outfit locks up shops owned by north Indians,” Jan. 5). Do the outfit’s members know that there are hundreds of thousands of Tamils working in several parts of north India? Have they bothered to find out what the consequences would be if similar outfits there were to drive the Tamils back to their home State? Will the TDK be able to provide employment opportunities in the State if all the Tamils settled elsewhere were to return to T.N.? Fissiparous tendencies, whenever they raise their heads, should be put down with a firm hand.

P.G. Menon,

Chennai