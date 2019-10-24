Fiscal relationship

The writer (Editorial page, “Firm steps to ease the fiscal federalism tension”, October 23) seems to be exaggerating things when he says the Centre “intruded” into States’ taxation power. Rather, the introduction of the Goods and Services Tax was about give-and-take on both sides and was brought to life by the collective intelligence and will of both sides. He may be justified in his anguish about carrving the defence expenditure fund from 48% shared revenue with States, rather than the Union’s share of 52%, as “defence” lies in the Union list (List 1) of the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution. However, his idea to give direct taxation power to States may put low income and net out-migrant States to relative disadvantage — like Bihar and Uttar Pradesh as compared to say Tamil Nadu. It is rather better levied and collected by the Centre and appropriated by both Centre and States based on the Finance Commission’s recommendation. It also maintains horizontal fiscal equity.

Aparna Singh,

New Delhi