Letters

Fenced in

It is shocking that the Archaeological Survey of India is planning a barricade at Hampi (“ASI planning barricade around famed stone chariot at Hampi”, February 24). The beauty of the monuments is cherished by all, especially art connoisseurs, for their architectural grandeur and magnificence — all in their originality. The environs surrounding the monument complement and enhance the glorious past. The reason given is that the monument is being vandalised, which is unbelievable. I am a regular visitor and have seen security personnel. There must be protests against this meaningless decision.

Chidanand M.,

Bengaluru

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 26, 2020 12:02:29 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/opinion/letters/fenced-in/article30916786.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY