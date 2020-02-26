It is shocking that the Archaeological Survey of India is planning a barricade at Hampi (“ASI planning barricade around famed stone chariot at Hampi”, February 24). The beauty of the monuments is cherished by all, especially art connoisseurs, for their architectural grandeur and magnificence — all in their originality. The environs surrounding the monument complement and enhance the glorious past. The reason given is that the monument is being vandalised, which is unbelievable. I am a regular visitor and have seen security personnel. There must be protests against this meaningless decision.
Chidanand M.,
Bengaluru
