All political parties, be it Congress or Left, must look at the larger national perspective (“Fear-mongering on CAA is a threat”, Jan. 25). The Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) was passed by a majority of elected representatives in Parliament and the Supreme Court is now seized of the matter regarding the constitutionality of the impugned law. The Prime Minister has also promised that it will not impact on Indian citizens. The CAA will grant fast-track citizenship to Hindus and other small groups of immigrants who faced persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan on grounds of religion. The fear-mongering concerning the CAA is unfair and motivated.

Kangayam R. Narasimhan,

Chennai

It is disappointing that Rajasthan and Telangana have joined the list of States that have opposed the CAA. When it comes to matters of national importance, political parties must avoid projecting their own personal decisions. Vote bank strategies should not influence a State’s decision. The reason for implementation of the CAA is to ensure that people with dubious identity are weeded out for our own safety. Farsightedness is essential in such matters. One can understand individuals protesting but not States as a whole. These opposing States may become safe havens for those who have hidden agendas and this will only nullify the whole exercise. The reason for their opposition to the CAA is not any policy decision but the fear that the BJP’s stocks will soar higher. By the time these States realise their mistakes, it may be a bit too late. It is unfortunate that in this time of crisis, there is no neutral and respected statesman who can be informative in order to bring uniformity.

V. Lakshmanan,

Tirupur, Tamil Nadu