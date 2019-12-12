Fathers of Partition

The claim of the Home Minister that it was Congress that was responsible for Partition is false. The theory of Partition goes back to 1887 when Sir Syed Ahmad Khan, founder of the Aligarh Muslim University, declared that Hindus and Muslims belong to two different nations. It was in 1933 that Choudhry Rahmat Ali, a scholar at the University of Cambridge, coined the word ‘Pakistan’. Mohammad Ali Jinnah devoted the last two decades of his life to realise his dream of an independent Pakistan. That the Pakistan that emerged in 1947 was a mere shadow of what he had wanted is a different story. “We will either have a divided India or a destroyed India,” thundered Jinnah on the Direct Action Day. At the other end of the spectrum was Savarkar who held that India was not a “Unitarian and homogeneous nation, but on the contrary... two nations in the main, the Hindus and the Muslims”.

H.N. Ramakrishna,

Bengaluru

Former IAS officer Sasikanth Senthil’s stand over the racist CAB is commendable. I am all praise for him for his brave declaration that he refuses to accept the process of enumeration and will not submit the required documents. Also, activist Harsh Mander went to the extent of saying that he would register himself as a Muslim but would not submit documents and court arrest by joining one of the detention centres to express his solidarity with the Muslim community, which is the main target of the legislation. Shah Faesal too has echoed a similar sentiment.

But I am yet to hear a senior political leader, either from Congress or any other Opposition party, saying something like that. Why don’t senior leaders like Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi or Ghulam Nabi Azad follow suit? If the idea of civil obedience catches popular imagination, the whole of India would become a Pan- India Detention Centre that resists and defeats he despicable design of brute majoritarianism and hyper-nationalism writ large in the twin Bills.

M. Jameel Ahmed,

Mysuru