Farmers’ protest

02 February 2021 00:27 IST

For the imbroglio to subside it would take a much committed and rationalist government to adopt a humanitarian and realistic view of the concerns of the farmers — which is expecting too much from this government. That this government chose the pandemic period to usher in the farm laws and the repeal of labour laws, circumventing all mandatory procedures, says much about its motives. Let us not forget its earlier measures such as demonetisation or even the sudden lockdown that caught many unawares. The unflinching grit and determination of the protesting farmers and their commitment to the cause is exemplary. In their success lies the future of this polarised country.

G.B. Sivanandam,

Coimbatore