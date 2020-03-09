Faith in judiciary

09 March 2020 00:33 IST

Justice Madan Lokur, in his article “Making the environment conducive for justice” (March 7), has pleaded for a proactive intervention by the judiciary to prevent the country’s slide into chaos. First, there needs to be a constitutional audit of the Supreme Court’s recent decisions. Through its Ayodhya verdict, the apex court emboldened the Hindutva forces. It is not clear as to how under a secular Constitution, a court could issue direction for building a temple. The decision created fear in the minds of minorities. Coming to the dilution of Article 370 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, an issue that is now before the Supreme Court, the Central government placed Opposition leaders under house arrest. Coming to Delhi violence, registration of FIRs against persons making hate speeches was deferred, adding to the unrest. On the other hand, citizens critical of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) were treated as traitors and cases were registered promptly against them. When a request was made for an urgent hearing on the CAA, the Supreme Court said it would be heard only after the Sabarimala review petitions. The role of judiciary, when it comes to values like secularism and pluralism, becomes very important. Proactive action by courts, which claim to be protectors of the Constitution, can restore the faith of the common people, including the minorities in the justice system.

N.G.R. Prasad

K.K. Ram Siddhartha,

Chennai

What former Supreme Court judges A.K. Patnaik and Kurian Joseph said after visiting the recent riot-hit areas in Delhi amounted to a damning indictment and abject failure of duty of the powers-that-be (“State has failed to do its job,” Mar. 7). The movable and immovable assets/items destroyed or lost could be replaced. But what about the precious lives that have been lost forever? The state has a bounden duty to bring rioters and their abettors to justice and mete out deterrent punishment to them. The survivors of the riot must be allowed to live in peace and with self-esteem.

The article “Making the environment conducive for justice” (Editorial page, March 7) should serve an eye-opener to all those who believe in justice, liberty, equality and fraternity. The onus is squarely on the state to ensure that justice is not only done but also seen to be done. The soul of India will remain uneasy if the guilty are allowed to get away. Those in authority have a duty to ensure that only the rule of law is supreme, but also justice is absolutely impartial to all. Every citizen of the country has an inalienable right to live here and, among other things, practise the religion of his choice. It is never a favour but his most precious inherited birthright as a citizen of India.

‘Unity in diversity’ is not only India’s/our most signal binding factor but also the apple of its/our eye. We will be left disintegrated and groping about in the dark if it is tampered with. It is the duty of the state to protect and preserve this irreplaceable asset for the very existence and survival of India.

C.G. Kuriakose,

Kothamangalam, Kerala