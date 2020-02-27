Faith and phenomena

There are two types of worlds people can sense: one is the real world, and the other is imaginary world. Mythology, and huge bundles of myths were the main reason why people were unable to develop their personalities, as personality development needs real administrative, political, history-related knowledge, and critical and complex thinking. Myths make people fall into the trap of imaginations and pseudo-world, from where, they cannot come out into the real world.

The ‘Faith’ section is not providing any philosophical content but mere personal perceptions, definitions and imaginations of the different people of the past. Perceptions and opinions must have evidence and proofs, not just belief.

The section should publish actual principles of Indian philosophy, irrespective of religion.

Sriharsha Pullela,

Amalapuram, East Godavari, Andhra Pradesh