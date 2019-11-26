Floor-level wage, timely payment and the prohibition of gender-based discrimination are the silver linings in the codification. In the era of the contractualisation of labour, the the rights of workers’ rights have been severely compromised as the “governing power” has shifted from the state to private agencies. The withdrawal of the state from welfare to capital is under way as is evident from the privatisation of social security benefits. These measures have taken away the dignity of labour and its associated rights (Editorial page, “The broken promise of decent and fair wages”, November 25).

Nayakara Veeresha,

Bengaluru