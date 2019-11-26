Letters

Fair wages

more-in

Floor-level wage, timely payment and the prohibition of gender-based discrimination are the silver linings in the codification. In the era of the contractualisation of labour, the the rights of workers’ rights have been severely compromised as the “governing power” has shifted from the state to private agencies. The withdrawal of the state from welfare to capital is under way as is evident from the privatisation of social security benefits. These measures have taken away the dignity of labour and its associated rights (Editorial page, “The broken promise of decent and fair wages”, November 25).

Nayakara Veeresha,

Bengaluru

 

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Letters
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 26, 2019 12:36:52 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/opinion/letters/fair-wages/article30079858.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY