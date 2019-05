It is shocking that Gomathi Marimuthu has failed the dope test twice and even worse that the Anti-Doping Agency did not report the fact that she tested positive a month ago (“Gomathi fails dope test twice!” May 22). This amounts to cheating. Sportspersons must realise that they let down fans and the country when they test positive for performance-enhancing drugs.

N.R. Ramachandran,

Chennai