Fact-finding in Kashmir

I truly wonder why the government is taking teams of foreign delegates to Kashmir. Why waste tax-payer’s money on a PR exercise? Every delegate should be given the freedom to interact with people, students, businessmen and politicians and present the ground situation either in a press conference or as a written report.The branding of those who question the government as “anti-national” appears to be spreading from Indian citizens to a British MP and even Turkey.

T. Anand Raj,

Chennai